Faktisk.no to collaborate with Facebook for fact checks

The Faktisk.no service will help Facebook to fact-check content that is going viral.

“This is an exciting partnership. Now, both the users and we get new tools and features that will make it easier to distinguish between fake and true articles, as well as alerts when things are shared that are fact-checked,” says editor Christoffer Egeberg of Faktisk.no.

Monday, Facebook is expanding its fact-finding program to Norway, and Faktisk.no becomes Facebook’s partner.

The collaboration means that Faktisk.no has access to special tools and can assist Facebook to associate fact checks with disputed content spread on their platform or they can fact-check content that users or Facebook itself report as suspicious.

Already 25 fact-finding organizations in 14 countries are cooperating with Facebook.

“Four out of five Norwegians over the age of 18 have a Facebook profile, and this collaboration enables us to identify and correct false statements more quickly,” Egeberg said in a press release Sunday.

