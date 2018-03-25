Puigdemont arrested by German police on the Danish border

The deposed Catálan regional president, Carles Puigdemont, is apprehrended by German police, according to his lawyer, according to the news agency, EFE.

The deposed Catalan President, who lives in exile in Belgium, was arrested on the border between Denmark and Germany in a car, according to the Spanish news agency.

His lawyer, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, confirms the information to EFE.

Puigdemont has recently been to Finland, and was most likely on his way back to Belgium.

The former President of Cataluña, currently living in exile in Belgium, safely exited Finland, The Guardian reprted early on Sunday.

The Finnish police on Saturday announced that they would arrest the deposed president at the request made by Spain.

Puigdemont arrived in Finland on Thursday , where he was invited to attend meetings in the National Assembly.

Wants to establish “Republic Council”

The deposed Catálan leader in March stated that he will establish a “Republic Council” from his exile in Belgium.

– It will be just like an exile Government, he states.

Puigdemont fled from Spain after he and several other Catálan leaders were charged with sedition in the wake of the referendum and subsequent declaration of independence by Cataluña.

He lives in exile in Belgium and has given up the hope of being elected to the Catálan President – at least for the time being.

In an interview with the British newspaper, The Guardian, he informed about his plans for the Republican Council he wants to lead.

– It will be like a Government in exile. It will not operate in the shadows. We prefer to work openly and without threats or fears. It’s a Government that must represent […] our political reality, he says.

Puigdemont wants the council to reflect the diversity of Cataluña and will invite all political parties to participate.

– We must have representatives from local communities and civil society. We will move from the old political system with a Government for the people to a system of a Government with the people.

