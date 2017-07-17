Rape indicted man released in Kongsvinger

Police Sunday night released a 20-year-old man who is charged with raping a girl in her teens in Kongsvinger the night before Sunday.

– The case has been investigated all day. We have conducted a number of questioning of witnesses. The accused is released and that has happened this evening. There was no reason to hold him, says Police Counselor in the Inland Police District, Julie Dalsveen, to NTB.

On Sunday morning, the police cordoned of an area in a park in Kongsvinger and set up a tent. The reason is that the police started investigating a reported rape that allegedly happened during the night before Sunday.

A man in his 20s was arrested and received status as indicted in the case. According to the police, the man and the girl supposedly know each other from before.

No reason to hold on to him

– There should be no talk of an assault rape, says Police Lawyer, Bjørn Erik Pettersen, to the newspaper Glåmdalen.

There was a witness who reported about the incident. Sunday afternoon witnesses and the victim were questioned, but the investigator found no reason to hold on to the 20-year-old. At 10 pm on Sunday evening he was therefore released.

– The case will be investigated at Kongsvinger, says Dalsveen, who will not comment on what the witnesses have explained during interrogation.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today