The Red Cross has had 185 missions so far this Easter

This year’s Easter was of the quiet kind. So far this Easter, the Red Cross had 185 missions, of which 32 were search operations in cooperation with the rescue coordination centres.

The Red Cross has had 144 missions on behalf of the Emergency Medical Communications Centre (AMK), four searches involving avalanches commissioned by HRS and five other missions. The figures are a bit below the levels from last year.

The danger of avalanches on Easter Monday is moderate or small. In most alert regions the chance of an avalanche remains at level 2 (moderate), but there are unstable conditions locally in the mountains. The exception is for Hallingdal and Western Telemark where the avalanche level is at level 1 (little). The scale runs from 1 to 5.

– So far it most things have gone well during Easter, but we have noticed that there have been a few avalanches. They have loosened either by themselves or have been triggered by skiers, according to Duty Manager for Avalanche Warning in NVE, Tommy Skårholen.

The Red Cross staff 156 duty stations throughout the country and has more than 1,000 volunteers deployed during Easter.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today