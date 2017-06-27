Registered residence on June the 30th decides where you’ll vote

If you are to move, or have moved, residence to a new municipality, and wish to vote, you must report your location transfer to the Population Register before June the 30th.

You have voting rights, and will be registered in the municipality you are recorded as resident in the Population Register as of June the 30th, 2017. If you move after this date, you will have the right to vote in your previous municipality.

–

The rules apply to municipal and parliamentary elections, and extraordinary council elections in the municipality of Færder.

–

It is the register information as per June the 30th 2017 which forms the basis for the population figures.

–

Thus, it is the voter’s address on this date which will determine which municipality he or she has the right to vote in.

–

If a relocation report arrives at the Population Registry Office by the 30th of June, the new address will be entered in the register. If the migration report gets to the Population Register after the 30th of June, it will be the old address that determines which municipality each voter has voting rights in.

–

Please note that it isn’t sufficient to report a change of address to Posten (the Post Office). The move must be reported to the Folkeregisteret.

–

Who can vote?

–

Here, you’ll find a form for enrolment on the population register, and you can report address changes to the Folkregister at:

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today