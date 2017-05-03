Reiss-Andersen new Chairwoman of the Nobel Peace Prize

Labour Politician Leader of Nobel Peace Prize

Berit Reiss-Andersen was on Tuesday elected as the Chairwoman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee after Kaci Kullmann Five who passed away in February.

Reiss-Andersen has been the Leader of the Lawyer’s Society and State Secretary for the Labour Party in the mid 1990s.

She was the deputy Chairwoman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee under Five, and has served as temporary leader since her demise.

Under Tuesday’s meeting in the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Henrik Syse was elected new deputy for the remainder of 2017, while deputy member Tone Jørstad has been voted in as a permanent member, reports NRK.

The Parliament will later determine the composition of the Committee for the period 2018-2020, according to Director of the Nobel Institute and secretary of the Nobel Committee, Olav Njølstad.

The Nobel Committee’s task is to nominate the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. In Five’s absence, Reiss-Andersen led the Peace Prize Award when Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos received the Prize in December.

The other members of the Committee after Tuesday’s meeting are the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, former Progress Party politician Inger-Marie Ytterhorn and former Director of the Falstad Centre, Tone Jørstad.

