Report: Norway best in Scandinavia on integration

Norway is better than Denmark and Sweden in incorporating immigrants into the society, shows research from IMDi.

The new report from Inclusion and Diversity (IMDi) is based on figures from the OECD and Eurostat, and is discussed in VG Thursday.

– Immigrants in Norway have higher employment, income and partly also higher education than in other countries in Scandinavia and the European Union, staff director in IMDi ,Bjørn Holden said, .

It is not necessarily successful integration policy that places Norway above our neighboring countries on the list. Strong economic growth and many jobs are highlighted as the main causes. It is also noted that Norway has received the most migrant workers in recent years, while Sweden has accepted most refugees.

Meanwhile, the report shows that there are still major challenges with the integration in Norway. For example, the risk that immigrants children are poor, is four times as great as for children that are Norwegian-born.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today