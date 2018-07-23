Norwegian woman reported rape in Sri Lanka

The Police in Sri Lanka has arrested a man suspected of raping a Norwegian woman in the capital Colombo.

According to AFP, the woman accuses the man of raping her in a hotel room where one more man was present. The other person is a profiled cricket player from Sri Lanka, who is being questioned by the police.

He has also been suspended by cricket federation in Sri Lanka.

– We have received a report from a Norwegian woman about a rape. It’s the friend of the cricket star who is the main suspect in the case, “says police inspector YM Inuka at Kollupitiya Police Station to VG.

NTB has not yet received any comments from the UD in connection with the case.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today