Motorcycle clocked at 168 kph (104mph) on E18

A 30 year old man rode at 168 kilometres an hour on a motorcycle on the E18 between Oslo and Vestfold,according to Øyene local newspaper.
Øyene reported that the Nøtterøy man came from a concert in Oslo when the police measured his speed.
The man has acknowledged the circumstances and in Tønsberg District Court was sentenced to 30 hours of community service over a period of 120 days.
In addition, the man was deprived of his driving license for ten months.
