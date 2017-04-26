Rhino male with popular ad on Tinder

The world’s only surviving white rhino is in search for potential partners on Tinder in attempt to save the species.

The rhino Sudan (43) lives in the Ol Pejeta national park in Kenya together with two females, but they are getting old and can no longer produce offspring.

The campaign ‘The Most Attractive Bachelor in the World’ includes a Tinder profile that can be seen in 190 countries and is read in 40 languages. The local website crashed Tuesday evening due to heavy traffic.

– Not to be too pushy, but the fate of the species literally depends on me, the profile states.

– I perform well under pressure for sure, it goes on to say.

Ol Pejeta’s goal is to collect NOK 80 million for research and testing to find breeding methods in a last ditch attempt to save the white rhinoceros from extinction.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today