Oslo uses millions to clean up after transients

Transients who come to Oslo live in illegal tent camps and leave large amounts of waste and faeces. The removal costs the capital millions.

Last year, the Environment Council cleared 153 illegal tent camps.

The total cost was NOK 4 million – Twice as much as the year before, according to NRK.

“There is a lot of trash. Lots of mattresses, duvets and lots of food cans are strewn around the tents along with sharp objects that can harm people or animals in the areas.

In addition, there are some faeces lying here and there, Head of the Environment Council in Oslo, Wenche Asgrimplass.

City Council Secretary for Environment and Transport, Anja Bakken Riise (MDG), says that the municipality does what it can but points out that citizens of EU are free to travel to Norway, which means that many people are coming to the capital.

– We are unable to act as a municipality against the influx and socioeconomic reasons behind. The Government must take action regarding the handling of the EEA agreement and increase the use of police resources, Riise said.



Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today