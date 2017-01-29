Robbery, threats and fights in Norway’s capital

Several people were taken to the hospital emergency room, but none with serious injuries, after a Saturday night which saw an extra load of trouble for police in the capital city of Oslo.

‘Many nuisance and vandalism cases around the city so far tonight,’ tweeted the police in Oslo just after 01.00 on Saturday night.

And the disturbances continued. During five hours of the night, the police logged 135 operations.

‘It has been busier than usual throughout the city. Fortunately nothing very serious’, said operations manager, Rune Hekkelstrand, to NTB news agency.

Among the cases police were called out to was a warning of a drugged, armed man inside a food kiosk in Grønland. He turned out to be the same person who was subsequently detained for threatening security guards with a broken bottle.

Police were also called out with a message of a man threatening others with a knife at the bottom of Karl Johan, but he was wasn’t found. Not long after that, there was a fight at the Burger King restaurant, also on Karl Johan.

‘There were four people who clashed with each other after midnight, and two of them had to be admitted to the emergency room, one of them had a tooth knocked out. We can make a case there’, said Hekkelstrand.

The police had to take care of a 20-year-old Oslo man who had been cut in the head after having been beaten with a belt and his jacket stolen by two people.

As the famous U.S. police procedural TV show put it in the 1960s, ‘There are eight million stories in the naked city; this has been one of them…’

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today