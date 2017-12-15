Romania’s most wanted arrested

Romania’s most wanted fugitive arrested in Buenos Aires

One of Romania’s most wanted fugitives, A.M., who also featured on the EU Most Wanted website, was yesterday arrested in Argentina. After a complex investigation, the fugitive, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison for tax evasion, was located in Buenos Aires where he was living a luxurious lifestyle.

FAST Romania (IGPR) worked closely together with their ENFAST colleagues from Germany and Spain, Europol, Interpol and the US Marshals Service. All of these combined efforts and excellent information exchange led to the arrest of the criminal.

This is the 42nd arrest of a fugitive who has appeared on the EU Most Wanted platform, since it was launched almost 2 years ago. See if you can also help on www.eumostwanted.eu.

© Europol / Norway Today