Ronan Farrow says American diplomacy is in crisis

The US diplomatic network has been in full swing after Donald Trump came to power says award-winning American journalist, Ronan Farrow.

‘’Trump is about to destroy American diplomacy. This is one of the tragedies of our time, and something that concerns us all’’ said Farrow when he visited NHO’s annual conference, “We and the World”, on Wednesday.

The conference focuses on how global trends affect Norwegian society.

The 31-year-old journalist showed, among other things, that recruitment to educational institutions for diplomats has plunged since Trump came to power.

‘’Hundreds of posts remain vacant. This threatens sensitive diplomatic areas’’ he said.

MeToo celebrity

Farrow, the son of actor Mia Farrow and film director Woody Allen, is best known for being behind the #MeToo revelation of Hollywood giant, Harvey Weinstein, for The New Yorker

magazine, for which he received the Pulitzer Prize.

Recently, he published the book, “War on Peace”, which is about how American diplomacy is about to disintegrate.

The consequences are acute, he pointed out in front of a packed Oslo Spektrum, where leaders from business, politics and society were gathered.

‘’Around the world, uniformed officers are working on processes we previously had experts for. Now we shoot first and ask the

questions afterwards, or never’’ said Farrow.

Military alliances

He pointed out, among other things, Trump’s unpredictability and that the United States, far more than before, has become an ally with foreign armies and militias.

“Such alliances take a bigger and bigger place in US foreign policy” he said.

Farrow, a graduate lawyer with a Ph.D. in philosophy, has worked for the US Department of Foreign Affairs for several years, including under the late diplomat, Richard Holbrooke.

The journalist is now preparing a series of investigative reports for the TV giant, HBO.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today