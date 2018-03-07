The royal couple on state visit to Argentina

The royal couple began Tuesday’s three-day state visit to Argentina with a trip to the National Monument.

The National Monument of Plaza San Martin in Buenos Aires was raised in memory of General José de San Martín,who led the struggle to liberate Argentina from Spanish colonial rule in 1816.

It is a tradition that a state visit to Argentina begins with such a trip to the monument.

King Harald and Queen Sonja then met President Mauricio Macri and Juliana Awada for the first time at lunch.

The visit is the first Norwegian state visit to Argentina since King Olav visited the country in 1967.

Together with the royal couple, a larger Norwegian delegation is travelling, with representatives from both Norwegian business and politicians. Both Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H), and Minister of Industry, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (H) are part of the delegation.

