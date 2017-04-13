Scottish football ended up in Troms

Boy players in a club in Aberdeen thought football was lost forever when it disappeared in the river Dee. It appeared, however, in Troms, 1,800 kilometers away.

According to the BBC was found between the driftwood on the island Vanna, about 10 kilometers north of Tromsø.

– The ball is only slightly dirty after the long journey, but it is fully usable, writes Johnny Mikalsen, who is a friend of the one who found the ball.

The ball belongs to the U19 team to Banks O ‘Dee FC Aberdeen. According to the club’s secretary, Tom Ewan, they rarely anything more to balls that end up in the river.

Now may the Norwegian finder is invited to be the guest of honor during one of the club’s matches. And the ball will find probably the way home.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today