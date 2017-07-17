Seven year old removed from church asylum after five months

A seven year old girl who’s been in church asylum together with her mother in Spjelkavik since February, was retrieved on Friday, after being reunited with her British father.

‘Friday morning, the bailiff and child welfare services entered the church, and fetched the girl together with her mother. The father landed on Saturday at Vigra Airport, and father and daughter were happily reunited,’ said the father’s lawyer, Sol Elden, to Dagbladet newspaper.

–

Oslo District Court, Borgarting Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, had all decided that the girl and her two brothers would be returned to the children’s father on the Spanish island of Majorca. In February, when the child welfare services in Ålesund fetched the girl’s two brothers at school, the mother fled with her daughter to Spjelkavik church.

–

‘I’m very disappointed, desperate, frightened and shocked that Norwegian authorities haven’t taken into account the best interests of the children, especially when there is so much documentation that supports my concerns regarding the children’s former living conditions in Spain, which are of very serious nature’, said the mother to Dagbladet, via her lawyer, Heidi Varmann.

–

The Supreme Court ruled that a Spanish Court would decide which of the parents would have the right to parental custody of the three children.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today