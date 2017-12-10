Several young Afghans get to stay in Sweden

More Afghans who are over the age of 18 are being allowed stay in Sweden because they lack contacts in their home country and risk inhuman or degrading treatment.

This is the result that the Swedish Migration Courts have changed the decision by the Migration Board.

This could in turn lead to change of practice and give more single young Afghans permit of residency. Advocate Volkan Yesil believes this could affect several thousand Afghans.

Then the date of application for asylum becomes important. Those who applied before November 24, 2015, have the opportunity to obtain a residence permit as it was this fall, that temporary residence permits were introduced.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today