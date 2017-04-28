Snowmobile through the ice in Svalbard – two critically injured

Two people were critically injured when a snowmobile went through the ice in the Temple fjord on Svalbard. All who were involved have been accounted for.

According to the Central Rescue Centre (HRS) for Northern Norway, there were nine Russian citizens involved.

The accident report was received just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, and the Governor immediately sent out two rescue helicopters.

A little over half an hour later four people were picked up from the sea and transported to hospital.



Five people were sent to Longyearbyen Hospital for treatment.

– One is critical and unstable and has been shipped to Tromsø for further treatment.

Another patient is receiving intensive care and is being transported to the University Hospital of Northern Norway (UNN) at 1 a.m. Friday.

The other three are treated in Longyearbyen. Two of them are seriously injured and the one has moderate injuries.

– All patients were exposed to moderate to life-threatening cooling of the body in the accident, according to UNN.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today