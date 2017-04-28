Probable majority in Norwegian parliament for increasing period of data storage

Internet service providers should be required to store subscription information, and IP addresses, for at least six months, said the Christian Democratic Peoples’ Party’s (KrF’s) spokesperson, Kjell Ingolf Ropstad.

He believes that the new representative proposal will gain a majority in Parliament, indicating that it is anchored with, and traceable to the government parties, Høyre (Right – H) and Fremskrittspartiet (FrP).

‘This is something the government should have suggested a long time ago. Kripos has been calling for this for several years’, said Ropstad to NTB news agency.

Under applicable law, information about which IP addresses used by individual subscribers is deleted after 21 days. If the proposal from the KrF is adopted, this information will be required to be stored for at least six months.

Amundsen opposes the proposal

Justice Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen (Frp), is now working to get six months of storage programmed. He recently took a study trip to the UK, where IP addresses are stored for a year.

The plan is to get the IP proposal passed by the National Assembly next weekend, and then make it a matter for the government.

The local government supports the proposal, but a minority oppose it, according to VG newspaper.

‘Anyone who uses a phone can be identified by a phone number, anyone on the internet should be identifiable via an IP address’,

said Amundsen.

‘I am more concerned about the child who is being subjected to abuse than I am for someone wishing to screen their IP address.

I really do not understand why anyone would need to’, he told the newspaper.

Ropstad believes that increased storage time will help the police to map and reveal pedophiles.

‘Sexual abuse of children is one of the worst forms of crime. We expect Parliament to vote unanimously for this proposal. Anything else would be pure madness, and a complete neglect of our responsibility to protect our children’, said Ropstad.

He rejects the argument that privacy considerations should indicate that the proposal is rejected and calls it ignorance to promote

such an objection.

‘Even the Data Inspectorate has previously given the green light for such storage of IP addresses,’ he said.

One commentator, who wishes to remain anonymous, said, ‘In theory, as a protection against child abuse, this is a good idea,but in reality, there are those who are working hard to uncover child abuse who wish to remain anonymous, as many who are

involved in organized trafficking, or are part of organized abuse networks, also badly harass individuals who they feel might endanger their operations.

Whether we like to admit it or not, some very rich and powerful people ARE involved with child abuse,

and if we are serious about fighting abuse, we have to acknowledge that fact.’

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today