Solberg: ICAN is making an important effort to inform

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) commends the work ICAN is doing to inform about the consequences of using nuclear weapons, when she arrived at the Peace Prize ceremony on Sunday.

“The work ICAN is committed to, informing about the use of nuclear weapons and the dreadful consequences, are important,” said Solberg.

She also mentioned that she believes NATO must have nuclear weapons as long as other countries outside NATO have them. In July, the UN General Assembly adopted a Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. So far, 56 countries have signed the agreement, none of them NATO countries or nuclear powers.

Solberg said on Sunday that she is prepared for criticism during the Nobel Convention since Norway has not signed the treaty.

“I’m sure someone will point that out. But as long as nuclear weapons exist, I think it’s right that NATO has it,” said Solberg.

