Solberg on the Korean unity: – Gives reason for careful optimism

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is cautiously optimistic after statements from the meeting of North and South Korean leaders.

“The meeting of leaders in North and South Korea provides reason for careful optimism, but it is important to emphasize that the challenges in the region still exist. I hope the meeting can be a first step in bringing North Korea into a mandatory negotiation trail,” said Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

On Friday, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea’s Prime Minister, Moon Jae-in, agreed on nuclear disarmament and terminated the Korean War formally.

However, Prime Minister Solberg believes that North Korea must show concrete results before the jubilee can be completely unleashed.

“Although Kim Jong-un has given positive signals in recent days, it’s his actions that count. It is therefore important that the international community maintains political pressure to North Korea,” said Solberg.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today