Solberg would like a “close dialogue” with Trump’s team

Norway would like to have a close dialogue with the United States, but we will also be clear about our own values and interests, Prime Minister Erna Solberg states.

The new US president, Donald Trump ,scrapped on Monday the FTA TPP agreement.

– Norway is a small country that is dependent on international institutions, international cooperation and trade. We are therefore committed to free and open world trade, said Solberg to news agency NTB.

She has been cautious about commenting on Trumps first days at the helm, but ‘liftet her veil ‘ a touch on Tuesday.

– We want an open and close dialogue with the new US administration.

We must be clear about our own interests and values, including the importance of multilateral cooperation and trade as the main reason for the historical development of welfare that we have experienced since World War II, the Prime Minister said.

The Trump administration has already , after just a few days after the inauguration, sparked many headlines by pulling the United States out of the TPP, gone into a clash with the media and cut funding for organizations that perform or provide information about safe abortions.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

————