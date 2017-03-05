Solberg marked Reformation in Bergen

Prime Minister Erna Solberg participated Saturday in a ceremony in Bergen that it is 500 years since the Reformation began in Europe.

– I think it has been a very nice selection and it shall surely become more festivities throughout the day, Solberg said to NTB Saturday afternoon.

The Prime Minister got partly participate to hear speeches from parish priest Dom Alois Brodersen from the Catholic Church and Dr. Jur.

Stephanie Springer from German Evangelical Church. The ceremony has been held on Sunday in Bergen Cathedral.

– Reformation is one of the major historical milestones. It was the foundation for both illumination time and the whole nation mindset, says Solberg.

It was in 1517 that Martin Luther published his 95 theses against the commercialization of indulgences. The year is considered the beginning of the Reformation.

The so-called Luther Festival in Bergen held in Bergen 3.-7. March.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today