Solberg says of terrorism threat that she ‘understands that people might be concerned’

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is being kept informed about developments in Norway after the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) on Sunday made an upward revision of the threat level.

‘I want to emphasise that Norway is a basically safe community. We have an open and democratic society, but also, for that reason we may be vulnerable. Therefore we should not be naive’, said Solberg to NTB news agency on Monday morning.

‘I am being kept informed about developments in Norway, and have, of course, also been briefed on the PST’s newly revised assessment of the threat level. I understand that there may now be more people who are concerned’, said Solberg, who is visiting China.

She asks Norwegians to listen to the police.

‘PST have called for increased vigilance in order to reveal and avert any actions that may be taken and attacks. One should have a low threshold before reporting events you are suspicious about’, said Solberg.

‘Police are continually assessing what action the threat situation warrants. And we must all relate to the advice the police give us’, said the Prime Minister.

