By 2016 about 24 percent of the country’s 18 years old population had grown up without ever having visited “Karius and Baktus”.

By comparison, almost all 18 years old population had one or more holes in the teeth in 1985, shows by figures from Statistics Norway.

Over the last twenty years, dental health among children and adolescents has generally improved. There is now a larger proportion without holes in the teeth, fewer with many holes, and the number of holes in the teeth has decreased.

While the percentage that has not had holes in the teeth goes up, the percentage goes down with many holes.

Figures from 2016 show that there were about 9 percent of the 18 years old population who had more than nine holes in their teeth. This is a reduction of about 42 percent from 2005.

The figures show that there are fewest holes in teeth of young people from Finnmark’s by 15 percent. Hedmark is at the forefront of dental health among 18 years old population with a 33 percent non-perforated share.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today