Prime Minister Erna Solberg visited the Great Wall on the last day of her official visit to China.
Solberg visited the world famous wall Monday morning after she spoke at Peking University in the Chinese capital Beijing.
And she also met Chinese studying Norwegian – and who are interested in the NRK series ‘Skam’ (Shame).
The Prime Minister stressed that Norway and China can develop further cooperation now that relations between the countries are normalized.
– China is an important economy and an important country internationally. It is important to have a good relationship, she told Norwegian reporters as she looked out over the countryside from the wall. Solberg finishes her visit with a meeting with President Xi Jinping later on Monday.
The visit was initiated after the connection between the two states was normalized after six years of freezing political conditions.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
