Prime Minister Erna Solberg visited the Great Wall on the last day of her official visit to China .

Solberg visited the world famous wall Monday morning after she spoke at Peking University in the Chinese capital Beijing.

And she also met Chinese studying Norwegian – and who are interested in the NRK series ‘Skam’ (Shame).

The Prime Minister stressed that Norway and China can develop further cooperation now that relations between the countries are normalized.

– China is an important economy and an important country internationally. It is important to have a good relationship, she told Norwegian reporters as she looked out over the countryside from the wall. Solberg finishes her visit with a meeting with President Xi Jinping later on Monday.

The visit was initiated after the connection between the two states was normalized after six years of freezing political conditions.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today