370 mayors and councillors gathered for celebration in Oslo

King Harald and Queen Sonja could along with mayors enjoy a large-scale gala dinner in the City Hall of Oslo , Wednesday night.

Oslo has a tradition of inviting all the mayors to the capital once during every election period. This year’s gathering coincides with the end of the municipal political summit.

– It’s fantastic to see so many of the nation’s mayors gathered in the City Hall tonight.

It has been an eventful and useful day with the exchange of ideas and solutions for how Norway should develop Oslo’s mayor, Marianne Borgen, said at the banquet.

In addition to 220 mayors and 150 councillors His Majesty the King and the queen were on the guest list.

– Tonight we will enjoy ourselves and each other’s company and this large-scale celebration dinner in the city’s own grand ballroom, Borgen said.

The last time the country’s mayors gathered in the City Hall was in connection with the 200th anniversary of Norway’s constitution in May of 2014.

