Søreide expressed concern about Myanmar in appeal for ‘freedom of belief’

Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H) expressed concern about the situation in Myanmar in an appeal in Oslo on Monday night in connection to faith and freedom of belief.

‘Civil and military authorities must end violence, protect the population, and provide access to humanitarian aid. I wish to emphasise this during my forthcoming visit to Myanmar,’ said the Foreign Minister.

Since August, 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh following an assault and genocide by government forces in the state of Rakhine. The UN views the Rohingya as one of the world’s most persecuted minorities.

Several politicians, including the Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) leader, Knut Arild Hareide, participated in the torch for freedom of belief and freedom of life march. Søreide held his appeal outside the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Oslo.

‘Limitations on freedom of belief and freedom of life threaten human rights,’ said Søreide, stressing that the right to practice their faith is a fundamental human right.

‘Many states actively undermine human rights. Increasingly, these countries cooperate in international forums to weaken the systems we have established to promote and protect human rights,’ said Søreide.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today