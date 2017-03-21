Sp and AP most up in Rogaland poll

The Centre Party (SP) makes a big jump in Rogaland compared to the parliamentary elections in 2013. Also Labour (AP) increases its popularity in the county, while the Progressive Party (FRP) falls markedly.

SP has really got wind in its sails these days and gets a response rate of 10.1 percent on the poll Sentio has made on commission by the Conservatives (H).

At the general election the party won support from only 5.2 percent in Rogaland. If the poll had been parliamentary election results, the party would therefore have doubled the number of mandates from one to two in the county.

AP increases its support from 22.6 to 25.7 per cent and would secure a fourth representative from Rogaland in Parliament with this as the election result.

The Conservatives fall marginally by 0.8 percentage points to 29.3 percent, but government partner the Progress Party (FrP), which made a record breaking election in Rogaland with 18.7 percent support three and a half years ago, fares much worse. The party drops by 5.1 percentage points and would lose one of its three seats on the Rogaland bench.

The margin of error is between 4.3 percentage points for the Conservatives and 0.6 percentage points for Pensioners’ Party.

The other parties receive the following support level in the poll compared with the election results in Rogaland in 2013: Christian Democrats 9.2 percent (-1.4), Liberals 4.0 (-0.5), Socialists 3.3 (0.0), MDG 2.1 (-0.1), Red 0.9 (0.5), Pensioners’ Party 0.5 (0.0), The Christians 0.0 (-1.0), other parties 1.3 (0.7).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today