We still watch most shows on TV

Norwegian households are on average watching screen content 2.5 hours each day, and the TV precedes mobile and tablets as preferred medium. This according to a new survey of Norwegian households on viewing habits conducted by Ipsos MMI – commissioned by Canal Digital Cable and Telenor.

– Despite the fact that we live in a networked world with several possible screens to watch, the live television format is alive and kicking almost regardless of what kind of content we wish to watch, whether it’s on-demand or direct content, head of TV and broadband in Telenor Norway, Birgit Bjørnsen says.

More than 8 out of 10, 84 percent prefers watching movies on television, while the corresponding figure for sports is 69 percent. 38 percent prefer YouTube clips on the computer.

For those who like to watch sports, winter sports are most popular. Handball comes in second. More than half the male population watch football on TV.

In the survey, those who answered the Norwegian made series “Nobel” and “Frikjent” (acquitted) were the television series people are most interested in or watch on a regular basis. US series “Game of Thrones” and “Gray’s Anatomy” follow close behind.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today