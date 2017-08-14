Støre excludes possibility of Venstre (Left – V) Party as partner

Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, has completely shut the door on government cooperation with the Venstre Party.

‘The parties that want to replace Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) and Høyre (H) are our preferred partners. Venstre isn’t among them, said Støre to Bergens Tidende newspaper.

Until now, he has kept the door open to the left, and towards the center, but now the Ap leader also doubts the possibility of partnership with the Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF), saying that the party were ‘an insecure card’.

He told the newspaper that Ap’s closest partners will be those who want to replace today’s government with Ap.

That includes both the Sosialistisk Venstreparti (Socialist Left Party – SV), and Senterpartiet (the Center Party – Sp).

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today