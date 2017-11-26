Raja hopes that the #metoo campaign helps minority women

Abid Raja (V) hopes the gender equality struggle for minority women can get as much attention as the #metoo campaign. He asks several minority men to come on board.

The Left party’s deputy chairman and member of the presidency of Parliament took up particular challenges minority women face, when he took the podium in the marking of the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women this past Saturday.

“I’m not going to underestimate the white women’s gender equality struggle, because there is plenty there, but it’s so good that you show solidarity with minority women too, because it’s extremely painful to minority women who fortunately the majority of woman have been freed of,” said Raja.

– Minority women start the fight early on and from the bottom, with everything from the right to participate in recreational activities, choosing: their friends, what to wear, education, what time to come home and the right to choose their romantic partners and the right to choose if one wants to get married. We must not find ourselves down that path, we must remove social control,” said a clearly engaged Raja.

UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, was marked with events in several Norwegian cities on Saturday. In Oslo, an estimated 400 people participated in a torch lit walk that ended in front of the Parliament building.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today