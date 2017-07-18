Strong increase in number of fighter plane missions

During the first half of 2017, aircraft from Bodø’s main base have flown as many missions as they did in 2016 as a whole.

In total, two F-16 aircraft which stand in 24 hour emergency preparedness for NATO, moved out 20 times during the year so far, and there have been so many so-called scrambles, reported NRK news.

–

Jakub Godzimirski, a researcher at the Norwegian Foreign Policy Institute, (NUPI), believes that increased NATO activity in the Baltic region is a likely cause of the increased activity in Northern Norway’s airspace.

–

‘From Moscow’s perspective, all of Western Europe is considered a strategic area. What happens in the Baltic Sea region affects Russian decisions, and their presence in the north’, said Godzimirski.

–

He believes that lately, the Russians have shown a willingness to take higher risks in the air, and that irresponsible actions have been taken near airspace borders.

–

‘Probably the top brass in Russia have been told to dare to take greater risks to demonstrate Russian attitudes, and presence in the area’, he said.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today