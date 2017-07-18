Strong increase in number of fighter plane missions

Fighter F16Fighter F16.Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold / NTB scanpix

During the first half of 2017, aircraft from Bodø’s main base have flown as many missions as they did in 2016 as a whole.

 

In total, two F-16 aircraft which stand in 24 hour emergency preparedness for NATO, moved out 20 times during the year so far, and there have been so many so-called scrambles, reported NRK news.

Jakub Godzimirski, a researcher at the Norwegian Foreign Policy Institute, (NUPI), believes that increased NATO activity in the Baltic region is a likely cause of the increased activity in Northern Norway’s airspace.

‘From Moscow’s perspective, all of Western Europe is considered a strategic area. What happens in the Baltic Sea region affects Russian decisions, and their presence in the north’, said Godzimirski.

He believes that lately, the Russians have shown a willingness to take higher risks in the air, and that irresponsible actions have been taken near airspace borders.

‘Probably the top brass in Russia have been told to dare to take greater risks to demonstrate Russian attitudes, and presence in the area’, he said.

