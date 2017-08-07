Half the population does not trust Støre tax pledge

46, 6 per cent say they do not trust that Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre promises not to raise tax rates by more than NOK 15 billion.

The survey, conducted by InFact Norway for VG, shows that a mere 36.2 per cent say that they trust that the party leader will be true to his word.

At the same time, 17.3 percent say they do not know whether they can trust Støre or not.

– We will show them that they can count on us. We will explain why this money is needed and how the bill is to be divided, Støre tells the newspaper.

But he does not want any written promise, and believes that his verbal pledge is sufficient.

– A pledge is a pledge. This is politics, not a circus, says Støre.

Not worth the paper they are written on

Minister of Finance and Leader of the Progress Party, Siv Jensen, understands why Norwegians do not trust in Støre.

– History shows that Labours’ tax guarantees are not worth the paper they are written on. He is probably afraid of how it will end when having to negotiate budgets with Red and the Socialist Party. Those parties do neither care about, nor have respect for people who have earned their own money, says Jensen to the newspaper.

