Teacher in court charged with assault

A school teacher in Jæren must appear in court on Monday for charges of assaulting three girls under the age of 16.

The most serious indictment involves sexual intercourse with a 15 year old girl. The other two charges are for fondling of girls under 16.

The man is also accused of having abused his position to obtain sexual favors.

Police Attorney Lars Ole Berge from the South Western Police District will be the prosecutor in the trial. He told NTB that the matter was taken up after the police received a call from the principal at the school in March last year.

– We started an investigation and interviewed students, says Berge.

The charges originated with five girls, but two of the cases are dismissed.

The most serious indictment, is for sexual intercourse with children under 16 years old, and was to have happened in 2010. The other two charges relating to several incidents of fondling two girls in 2015 and 2016.

For the most serious case the maximum sentence is for up to six years in prison. The indictment also indicates that a claim can be submitted that the man be debarred from his teaching position.

NTB was unable to get in touch with the man’s defender Knut Olaf Eldhuset but when the indictment was issued he told Rogaland Avis that his client did not acknowledge guilt for any of the charges he has been indicted for.

Three days have been set up for the case in Jæren district court in Sandnes.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today