Sports celebrity from Oslo charged with smuggling

An Oslo sports celebrity in his 50s has been accused of smuggling three women to Norway, to reportedly work as au pairs for him.

According to the accusation, the Oslo man smuggled the three women into the country during the period between May 2009, and May 2013.

The man informed the Norwegian authorities that the purpose of the women’s stay in Norway was that they should work as au pairs for him,even though it wasn’t true, reported VG newspaper.

The husband and his wife are also accused of helping nine Philippine citizens to stay illegally in Norway by providing either work or housing.

According to the accusation, these offences continued from December 2008 to December last year.

The married couple are also charged with grossly negligence for having had six Philippine nationals working for them, despite having no work permits.

“What I can say is that he acknowledges guilt for just about all matters, but he has also explained the background to what happened. He has used the au pair scheme to obtain care for his seriously ill mother. He realises that it was wrong, and acknowledged a penalty,” said the defence lawyer, Petar Sekulic, to the newspaper.

Attorney, Johnny Veum, the wife’s lawyer, didn’t want to comment on the matter.

According to VG, the defendant had represented Norway on the national team in his sport, and participated in both the World Chahpionship and the Olympic Games.

