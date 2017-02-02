Teenage girl died in subway collision in Oslo

A 16 years old girl died when she was hit by subway in Holstein north of Oslo. Police reviewing the incident as an accident.

The accident happened at 16 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

– We can confirm that a person is hit by subway and that person was confirmed dead at the scene, said operations manager Find Belle from Oslo police district to news agency NTB.

– There is nothing to suggest that this is anything other than a pure accident. The person has been sitting on the subway.

The person has probably slipped and fell in conjunction with the person walked by, he adds.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known. At 18.20 o’clock the police were still at the scene, and they also are working to notify relatives.

Holstein metro station located north of downtown Oslo and is the third last stop on the line to Sognsvann.

The station was closed after the accident, and it was set up bus path. The subway will be back to service from the station on Thursday night.

Trailer driver is under observation by medical staff, police and employers.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today