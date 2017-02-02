TV2: – Russian hacker attacks against Labor Party

Labor party’s parliamentary group been the victim of a hacker attack on last fall. The attack came from Russia, according to TV 2.

The attack against Labor party was comparable with cyber-attack that many believe influenced the outcome of the US presidential election, according to the TV2, which reports that the group leaders have been notified by PST about the attack.

Secretariat warned

The attack allegedly took place last fall and “a handful of other Norwegian groups” were also subjected to similar attacks. In a warning to members of parliament, the Labor Party Secretariat, Hans Kristian Amundsen, has been urged to take caution with information sent over email and SMS.

In the notification, the event is referred to as an “attempt of digital attacks by an operator which PST believes that it has a connection to foreign intelligence”. Russia is not mentioned.

“Taking into account that the content can go astray, as happened with the e-mails to the Democrats in the United States,” writes Amundsen.

The extent of the hack is however unknown.

“We have no information that penetration succeeded, but also not that it failed.

The Norwegian authorities are working to investigate this.We are informed about the result, it added in the letter.

PST pulled Russia

Neither PST, labor management or Parliament’s security service will comment on the matter. In the open threat assessment on Wednesday PST just mentioned Russian intelligence as a special concern.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today