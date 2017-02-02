Asle Toje says that ‘ethnic Norwegians’ will be a minority in the future

Research Director, Asle Toje, of the Nobel Institute, believes ethnic Norwegians will be in a minority in the future.
On Wednesday, the Brochmann committee submitted its report on how immigration affects the Norwegian welfare system.
According to the Dagens Næringsliv newspaper, committee member Asle Toje, research director of the Nobel Institute, so strongly disagreed with the committee that he put forward alternative viewpoints in a separate note to the report. He actually stated that ethnic Norwegians will become a minority in the future.
‘The report projections assessed that ethnic Norwegians wont become the minority. The report simply stipulated that immigration will decline,without explaining why or how’, wrote Toje.
He confirmed that there were intense discussions about this in committee. He believes that the large number of asylum seekers who arrived in 2015 may become a new normality.
‘We live in a world of 7.5 billion people, in which there are no signs that peace will descend. On the contrary, we see a resurgence of conflicts’, he added.
Toje believes Norway should select asylum seekers from countries that will more easily integrate into Norwegian society. He referred to Canada as a country that increasingly ‘handpicks’ asylum seekers who are taken in by their country.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
Maybe after 200 years Norwegians can be minority. This will happen provided 1. They are not producing children 2. They are marrying expatriates instead of Norwegians 3. They are becoming gay and encouraging same sex marriage 4. they are moving away from Christianity and neglecting the basic tenets of Christianity 5. Allowing more and more immigrants or refugees. By this I mean, they must not allow more than a certain quota of refugees each year. 6. If they are lenient with criminal expatriates and terrorists. Otherwise the a 10% balance can be kept as long as Norwegians wish. After all it depends upon Norwegians to keep their ethnicity. being democratic and at the same time losing your identity is totally different. After all Norway is not the USA!