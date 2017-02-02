Asle Toje says that ‘ethnic Norwegians’ will be a minority in the future

Research Director, Asle Toje, of the Nobel Institute, believes ethnic Norwegians will be in a minority in the future.

On Wednesday, the Brochmann committee submitted its report on how immigration affects the Norwegian welfare system.

According to the Dagens Næringsliv newspaper, committee member Asle Toje, research director of the Nobel Institute, so strongly disagreed with the committee that he put forward alternative viewpoints in a separate note to the report. He actually stated that ethnic Norwegians will become a minority in the future.

‘The report projections assessed that ethnic Norwegians wont become the minority. The report simply stipulated that immigration will decline,without explaining why or how’, wrote Toje.

He confirmed that there were intense discussions about this in committee. He believes that the large number of asylum seekers who arrived in 2015 may become a new normality.

‘We live in a world of 7.5 billion people, in which there are no signs that peace will descend. On the contrary, we see a resurgence of conflicts’, he added.

Toje believes Norway should select asylum seekers from countries that will more easily integrate into Norwegian society. He referred to Canada as a country that increasingly ‘handpicks’ asylum seekers who are taken in by their country.

