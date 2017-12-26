Ten people involved in fight in Bergen

A person was taken to hospital in an ambulance after a fight on a night out in Bergen on Christmas night. According to the police, ten people were involved.

‘We got the first message at 03.10 that there was trouble down at the square.There were several reports. Then we were told that it was a fight,’ said operations manager, Arve Samsonsen of the Western Police District to NTB news.

The police sent a car to the scene of the fighting, where a man in his 20’s had been beaten unconscious.

‘We arrived quickly enough to arrest a suspect. He is also a man in his 20’s and he has been taken for questioning after the arrest’, said Samsonsen.

The injured man was driven to Haukeland Hospital. Police say the extent of of his injuries is unknown.

‘We have noted personal details of several people we need to talk to. We don’t know what the background to the fight was,’ said the operations manager.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today