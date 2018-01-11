The EU will finance free networks in parks and public buildings

From this year, municipalities can get funding for free WiFi zones in central areas and public buildings. The EU finances the aid scheme.

With 120 million euros in the pot, the EU hopes to finance the development of free WiFi zones in 6,000 to 8,000 municipalities in Europe by 2020.

That means that a municipality can get around 20,000 euros, 193,000 kroner at today’s rate, to buy equipment to establish zones with free internet. Then they must operate the scheme themselves.

The scheme is managed by the National Communications Authority (Nkom) and the first call for funds is currently planned by the EU in February 2018.

Each country must receive at least 75 such grants.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today