78,000 lost driver’s licenses last year

Over 78,000 drivers lost their licenses last year, without police involvement.

This was evidenced by figures from the driver’s license office at the Norwegian Public Roads Administration. In total, there are 78,152 driving licenses reported lost or stolen, recalled, not received in the mail, or missing ‘for other reasons’ last year, wrote Dagsavisen newspaper.

‘Our experience is that people are better at reporting the driver’s license lost, than to say when the driver’s license has been recovered, so I suppose the actual number of licenses that are actually on the way is lower,’ said Lars Olsson Sandstad at the Driver’s Office.

The number of licenses lost had increased ‘somewhat’ according to Sandstad, but it may also be due to the fact that last year it was easier to report on this via a new online solution on the Norwegian Public Roads Administration website.

The police prosecuted 2,199 drivers for driving without having their driver’s license in 2016. Each of them had to pay a 500 kroner fine for the failure. Figures for 2017 are not yet available.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today