Ropstad, Bollestad and Ulstein into the Government for KrF?

Kjell Ingolf Ropstad, Olaug Bollestad and Dag Inge Ulstein are the Cabinet Ministers for the Christian Democrats (KrF), according to VG.

The speculations regarding how the Norwegian Government will be composed, and – not least – which three Cabinet Minister from the Christian Democrats will be presented at the Palace Square on Tuesday, are rampant.

Several media, among them Dagens Næringsliv, reports that Ropstad, according to their sources, will become the Minister for Children and Gender Equality. The same reports VG, who also has sources that inform that acting Party Leader, Olaug Bollestad, becomes Minister of Agriculture, while former city councillor in Bergen, Sexologist Dag Inge Ulstein (38), becomes Minister for Development.

Exits to the left

If Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) does not initiate a round of musical chairs – this means that Minister for Children and Gender Equality, Linda Hofstad Helleland (Conservatives), Minister of Agriculture, Bård Hoksrud (Progress Party), and Minister for Development, Nikolai Astrup (Conservatives) will be sacked.

It has long been considered as certain that Ropstad will obtain one of the Christian Democrat’s likely three Cabinet posts. The position of the Minister for Children, Family and Gender Equality has been at the very top of the Christian Democrat’s wish list, according to NTB sources. Ropstad has long been very engaged in children’s rights and can now get a grip on the steering wheel.

Both DN and VG report that Olaug Bollestad enters the Government, while Hans Olav Syversen remains in the valley of the dead. According to Vårt Land the struggle for a place at the King’s table was between those two.

«Red» Cabinet Minister for the Christian Democrats

The third Christian Democrats post has to be awarded to one who was on the «Red» side during the party’s dramatic choice of the straight and narrow in the autumn. This, obviously, to reunify the party.

Ulstein belongs to the minority who wanted to follow the resigned Party Leader, Knut Arild Hareide’s, desire to follow the road leading to the left.

Ulstein was the Counsellor of Finance in Bergen until November – but did not want to be re-elected.





