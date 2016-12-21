Truck trailer overturned on Sotra Bridge

An overturned truck hanging on Sotra Bridge in Hordaland is creating major problems for traffic on Wednesday morning.

The trailer overturned a little before 9 o’clock Wednesday morning, and all traffic was halted. The trailer was loaded with polystyrene and cleanup is expected to continue for three hours, said the salvage crew on site.

– The trailer is wedged in the middle of the bridge. It may take several hours to get the bridge opened again, says traffic operator Heidi Hauge Rasmussen by road traffic center to the newspaper BergensAvisen.

The Meteorological Department sent out an OBS notification of severe weather in the mountains of southern Norway and the coast of western Norway north of Rogaland on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Tuesday night the gale blew on the coast, but in the morning the wind had died down.

– The accident happened because of high winds. This is the problem of Sotra Bridge. That is frustrating. This creates a lot of traffic problems, says a representative of the firm.

LAST: The road cleared.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today