Trump demands stronger sanctions against North Korea

the President of the United States of America, Donald John Trump demands stronger sanctions against North Korea. He believes North Korea’s test launching of a missile on Sunday should lead to far stronger sanctions against the country, reports the White House in a press statement.

‘Let this latest act of provocation be an invitation to all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against North Korea,’ said the White House in a brief statement on Sunday.

‘North Korea has been a detrimental threat for too long. South Korea and Japan have been closely monitoring the situation’, it said in the statement.

According to the president, the rocket was launched so close to Russia that he ‘can’t imagine that Russia is satisfied.’

The missile test-launch, and the United States’ reaction, came the day after a North Korean diplomat was in Oslo to meet experts, and former US officials said that North Korea’s metropolis, Pyongyang, is open to dialogue with the United States.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today