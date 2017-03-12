Turkish politician coming to Oslo and Drammen to run election campaign

While Turkish ministers are being arrested in the Netherlands, aTurkish member of parliament is visiting Oslo and Drammen to talk about the upcoming referendum in the country.

Cuma Icten landed at Gardermoen on Sunday and will travel to Drammen on Monday to talk about the controversial referendum in Turkey that could give President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended power.

Icten shall also visit Oslo, writes Drammens Tidende, referring to a flyer on Facebook.

– He’s coming on Monday and will be there for a few hours, but I do not know exactly when. He will have a chat and see if people will take things up with the Turkish authorities, said Orhan Al, the leader of the Turkish religious community in Drammen.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was refused landing permission in the Netherlands, while Family Affairs Fatma Betul Sayin Kaya was stopped at the border when she was heading from Germany to the Netherlands by car.

Ministers refused to hold the meeting of Turkish immigrants in Rotterdam. Orhan Al thinks the Netherlands is overreacting.

– It happens all the time that the politicians are traveling around like that, and I do not quite understand what the Netherlands is doing. I think they go too far when it comes to free speech, says Al.

Ictens visit to Norway has been organized by the Turkish organization Union For European Turkish Democrats in Norway (UETD). The program will last from Monday to Tuesday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today