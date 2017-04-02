Two arrested for attempted robbery in Oslo

Two men in their twenties have been arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a taxi driver in Skippergata, Oslo , on Saturday night.

– They’ve threatened the driver with a knife and beaten him with the bank terminal, Operations Manager in the Oslo police, Rune Hekkelstrand, told Norwegian TV2.

The men were arrested in the city centre shortly after robbery attempt.

– The driver was affected when he called us, but was not physically injured, according to the Officer.

The men are in custody and are scheduled to be questioned today.

