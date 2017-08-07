Only two fatal accidents involving electric cars

There have been only two fatal accidents involving electric cars on Norwegian roads. Researchers believe electric car owners are driving more economically and thus safer.

– In the interviews we’ve made, we find many people who say they’ve changed their driving style and drive much more carefully after they started driving an electric car, says Professor Marianne Ryghaug at NTNU to Technical Weekly.

More careful

She has researched the attitudes and behaviour of electric car owners and is not surprised that there have been only two fatal accidents involving electric cars on Norwegian roads. Ryghaug believes that people are more aware when dealing with new technology and that they drive more carefully when the car is quieter.

Electric cars are underrepresented in the accident statistics and account for about 7.5 per mille of all accidents involving injuries and 1.7 per mille of all fatal accidents.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today