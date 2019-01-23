Two men charged for large possession of sexual assault material

The police have charged two men with possession of millions of files of abuse material. They also suspect that they were running an orphanage abroad.

A total of 79 Norwegian boys may have been victimised in the case. The men were first arrested in 2014, when a large seizure was made. They refused to enter usernames and passwords, but in 2016 the police managed to decrypt the seizure, writes VG.

“This is a very big case and a great amount og material has been uncovered. We are talking about millions of pictures and video files. We are still going through the new files and examining whether there are people in the material that they have produced. Through questioning we are also trying to find out whether there has also been physical abuse,” says police lawyer Christian Hatlo in Oslo police district.

According to Nettavisen, the two men are 43 and 59 years old, respectively.

Through the investigation, the police became aware that the men stayed abroad where they allegedly have established an orphanage. They were arrested on November 20 last year after both had returned to Norway and are detained.

“When reviewing what has managed to open, so far there are 79 possible victims, Norwegian boys have been uncovered and are elementary school age. Of these, 26 are so far identified. We are working on identifying more children and we are speaking to those who have already been identified,” writes Oslo District Court in a prison sentence.

Nettavisen reports that the police have not been able to prove that the Norwegian boys are depicted in a sexual manner, or have been subjected to abuse.

“But there are questionable pictures of such a nature that we must examine whether there can be more,” says Hatlo.

The 26 identified are now adults. The police are speaking to them and will also conduct questioning of the children who are related to the men abroad.

